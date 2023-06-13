Throughout the NBA Playoffs, so much stock was put in the Miami Heat's undrafted sensations. Erik Spoelstra and his coaching staff just have a real knack for getting the best out of players that some teams choose to overlook. The emergence of the likes of Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, and Duncan Robinson serve as clear testaments to this fact. However, in this respect, the Denver Nuggets deserve a ton of credit too, particularly on the Bruce Brown front.

Last summer, Brown was struggling to find a team in NBA free agency. As a matter of fact, he was utterly rejected by one particular team that he has now opted not to name. Brown shared the tough path he took shortly after he was officially named an NBA champion with the Nuggets:

“Earlier this year, a team was trying to talk to me,” Brown said during Denver's championship celebrations on Monday night after defeating the Heat in Game 5. “It was between me and another player. I went up to the front office and I was like, ‘Why did you pick him over me?' And they said, ‘If you came here, you wouldn't have played.'”

Bruce Brown obviously did not let that eye-opening moment stop him from pursuing his dream. It would have been heartbreaking to hear that type of unfiltered statement from a team official, but instead of letting it bring him down, Brown just kept working. It has now paid off for him in a major way, and he is now an NBA champion. Not to mention a huge payday looming in the coming months.