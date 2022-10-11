In one of the most hilarious moments of the preseason, the Denver Nuggets’ PA announcer mistook DeAndre Jordan for Deandre Ayton.

During the introductions for Monday’s game, the announcer was supposed to call Jordan. But instead, he voiced the wrong DeAndre as he called him Ayton. What’s even funnier was the reaction of Jordan and his teammates, as their jaws dropped in disbelief that the announcer made the mistake.

The announcer did correct the call quickly, though there is just no pulling back from that.

"And at center from Texas A&M… Deandre Ayton! … DeAndre Jordan!" Nuggets PA announcer dropped the ball on this one 😂pic.twitter.com/gDKJFNfzNL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 11, 2022

But hey, we understand the root of the mistake. The Nuggets were up against the Phoenix Suns, so the mix-up (though should have been avoided) was not really surprising. Maybe the announcer was just reading the lineup of the Suns and had Ayton’s name stick in his mind? It does happen to everyone.

We’re not sure if the Nuggets would want to have Deandre Ayton on their roster, however, especially since they already have two-time NBA MVP and surefire Hall of Famer Nikola Jokic as their starting center. Not to mention that they do seem pretty happy with DeAndre Jordan as their backup big.

For what it’s worth, Ayton made sure no one would forget his name or mistake him for another person on Monday. He recorded a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minuets of action.

As for Jordan, he did what the Nuggets expect from him, grabbing rebounds and focusing on anchoring the painted area. He had 10 boards to go along with seven points and two assists.

It looks like Pepsi Center and its crew are still in preseason mode. Hopefully, they get things right come the 2022-23 regular season.