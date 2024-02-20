He was just joking, ladies and gents.

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic turned some heads after last Sunday's 2024 NBA All-Star Game when he broached the idea of teaming up with Luka Doncic in Mile High City.

“I don't know. It's possible. I don't want to leave Denver. I like it there. It's a great organization. But if Luka gets pissed off in Dallas, he can come,” the Nuggets superstar said in Serbian (translated by Miroslav Ćuk of DNVR Nuggets).

However, Ćuk noted that Jokic was just messing around and was not all that serious about luring the Dallas Mavericks star to go to Denver.

“To be clear, this is Jokić continuing to throw darts at his buddy, it's not a serious answer. Of course, he would love to play with his friend.”

Still, it is quite unreal to imagine both Jokic and Doncic playing on the same team in the NBA. Well, they technically just did when they took part in the aforementioned All-Star Game in Indiana. Jokic posted 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out nine assists in 23 minutes. Doncic also saw action for 23 minutes and recorded seven points on 3-for-10 shooting with seven boards and seven dimes.

There is no way that the Mavericks will give up Doncic in a trade to the Nuggets or any other team at this point in time. It can be recalled that Dallas signed the Slovenian to a five-year $215.16 million extension deal back in 2021 with a player option for the 2026-27 campaign worth nearly $49 million.