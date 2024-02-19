Never change, Joker.

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is not called “Joker” for nothing. His sense of humor is one of his most notable qualities outside the basketball court, and he showed that again after the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at the expense of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

“Luka [Doncic] is terrible. Luka is really bad for this game. He's worse than me. 100%,” Jokic told reporters after the game.

The Nuggets big man was obviously just messing around, as he and Donic are good friends apart from being really great basketball players.

Of course, Jokic and Doncic are among the faces of the NBA today. Their roles expand beyond the NBA realm, as their presence helps ensure the popularity of the sport on the global stage; Jokic is from Serbia, while Doncic is from Slovenia.

The two, however, were not able to do enough to help the Western Conference squad win at the All-Star Game. The Nuggets center scored only 13 points but had nine assists and two steals with four rebounds in 23 minutes of action. Doncic, on the other hand, produced seven points with seven rebounds and seven dimes, also in 23 minutes of floor duty in the West's 211-186 loss to Damian Lillard and the East All-Stars.

Jokic isn't going to lose any sleep over the loss as much as the current Nuggets' losing skid probably does. Denver lost all of its last three games before the All-Star Break, and it will look to snap out of that slump when the Nuggets play the Washington Wizards at home on Thursday.