Luka Doncic was just having fun out there

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic just finished playing his fifth All-Star Game, which adds another accolade to his growing list of achievements. However, the Slovenian's hilarious in-game highlights show that he absolutely doesn't take the whole thing seriously. Apart from a blown self-alley-oop attempt, Doncic attempted a three-quarter court shot with over 30 seconds left in the second quarter.

Let's just say the result was way off.

During halftime, the Mavericks star continued to troll around, tweeting that his shot allowed a 2-for-1 opportunity for the West All-Stars.

“2-for-1…analytics,” Doncic posted via X (Twitter).

2 for 1 .. analytics 😎 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) February 19, 2024

While All-Star Games in general are hardly played with intensity, Doncic's indifference on the court was on a whole other level compared to his peers. The 24-year-old was clearly there to have fun, and he didn't care that there were many celebrities and other well-known personalities in the crowd.

Going back to his shot, a potential 2-for-1 situation may have been needed considering how the opposing team was on the verge of breaking away — which eventually happened behind Damian Lillard's hot shooting.

Doncic and Co. fell to the East All-Stars, 211-186. Luka himself finished with just seven points, but he at least added seven assists and seven rebounds as well.

Lillard led the East with 39 points followed by Jaylen Brown, who had 32. For the West, Karl Anthony-Towns amassed 50 points while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31.

As for Doncic, enjoying the All-Star break gives him and the Mavericks time to rest before the grueling regular season resumes again. Sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference, Dallas will need all the stamina they can get for a potential late-season push up the standings.