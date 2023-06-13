Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray might've seen the team's 2023 NBA Finals run coming. Shortly after the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat to win their first-ever championship, an old tweet of Murray's resurfaced. Murray didn't specifically predict a Nuggets' NBA Finals win, but he seemed confident that much better days were ahead.

Jamal Murray's tweet in question was sent on Dec. 20, 2021. A little more than eight months earlier, Murray had torn his ACL, all but ending the Nuggets' NBA Finals' hopes that year. In December 2021, Murray was in the throws of a rehabilitation process that would cost him back-to-back postseasons.

“The work now will show late,” ready Murray's tweet.

Spoke it into existence 💯🗣 pic.twitter.com/REcauDUG5H — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 13, 2023

Boy did it ever show.

A year and a half after sending that tweet, Murray and the Nuggets defeated the Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Nikola Jokic was named the NBA Finals MVP, but Murray had a historic series himself. The point guard became the first player in history to record at least 10 assists in each of his first four NBA Finals games. Murray averaged 21.6 points, 10.0 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game for the series.

Murray's injury derailed what potentially could've been multiple trips to the NBA Finals for the Nuggets. Not long before Murray tore his ACL, the Nuggets traded for Aaron Gordon and were playing like a championship contender. In the season before getting hurt, the legend of “Bubble Murray” was born as the point guard helped Denver reach the Western Conference Finals.

Murray has proven himself to be one of the league's best big-game performances. As long as Murray and Jokic remain healthy, Denver should have a chance to get back to the Finals in each of the next few seasons.