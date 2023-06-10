Is this really the first time this Denver Nuggets squad made it to the NBA Finals? Save for a couple of veterans, most of this squad is experiencing their first taste of June action. Based on the way they're currently playing, though, it sure doesn't feel like it. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have been mightily impressive against the Heat, forming a deadly one-two combo.

While Murray is more known for his scoring, his playmaking has gone under the radar… until now. Game 4 of the Finals saw the Nuggets star rack up his fourth consecutive double-digit assist game. In the entire history of the NBA Finals, nobody has EVER done that in their first four Finals games, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Jamal Murray is the first player with 10+ assists in his first 4 career Finals games. No other player even has 3 straight. pic.twitter.com/eahcolSUrI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 10, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Most fans know that Jokic is the set-up man of the Nuggets, and Murray is his biggest beneficiary. One look at a Denver game, and you'll quickly realize that Murray handles the ball just as much as The Joker. Most of Murray's assists come from his two-man game with Jokic. The Heat have not figured out how to stop this action, and Denver will run this action to the ground until Miami finds a way to contain it.

It's crazy to imagine that in their first-ever Finals appearance in franchise history, the Nuggets might just win it all. Nothing's given, of course: we've seen some insane stuff happen in this playoffs. However, the way Murray, Jokic, and the rest of the Denver squad have been playing this series… it seems all but guaranteed. We'll see if the Nuggets can achieve basketball immortality in front of their fans.