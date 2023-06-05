Although the Denver Nuggets lost to Miami Heat at home in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals, 111-108, no one can accuse Nikola Jokic of letting his team down offensively. Enter FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless, who still found a way to criticize Jokic's scoring ability even after the Nuggets star big man dropped 41 points on the Heat, albeit in a losing effort.

“I have never ever seen a man luck in as many shots as Joker did tonight. We used to call them “greasing” in shots. Tonight Joker was one big tub of Crisco,” tweeted Bayless.

Well, former Nuggets head coach George Karl did not bad take from Bayless sitting down.

“This man is an embarrassment to sports media,” Karl said in a post that included a retweet of Bayless' opinion of Jokic.

It might be news to Bayless that Jokic can drain shots from awkward angles, but those who have been watching the Serbian for a long time are very familiar with the two-time league MVP's penchant for finishing tough shots off soft releases. How Jokic generates buckets is a sight to behold and it's a gift that keeps on giving for the Nuggets. Karl, however, made it clear that he had no time explaining that to Bayless, as he instead went for the jugular.

In any case, there is no denying that Jokic is a terrific player with an enviable set of offensive skills. So far in the 2023 NBA Finals, Jokic has already scored a total of 68 points on 60 percent shooting from the field.