‘He showed me that he cares’: Nuggets fans will love Michael Malone’s message to Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. had another big game for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday as he helped his team escape with a 122-117 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. MPJ has looked really good to start the season, and at this point, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone could not be more proud.

Apart from the fact that Porter has been shooting the lights out in his first three games for Denver, what has stood out the most for coach Malone is MPJ’s commitment on the defensive end. The Nuggets shot-caller had nothing but high praise for his young star (via Mike Singer of the Denver Post):

“I’m so proud of Michael,” Malone said. “… I’m on him a lot about his defense … I want him to be the best version of Michael Porter. … He’s showed me that he cares.”

Porter came into Saturday’s contest shooting 50 percent from the field in their first two games (he averaged 16.5 points). The Nuggets forward took it up a notch against the Thunder, going off for 22 points on 8-of-15 from the field, to go along with six rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block. MPJ also knocked down another five triples on Saturday, upping his tally 12 treys in three games.

That’s now back-to-back wins for the Nuggets, who are coming off a big win over the defending champs Golden State Warriors. Denver would not be where they are right now had it not been for Porter’s strong play, and it is clear that Michael Malone is delighted with his hot start.