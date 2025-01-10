The Denver Nuggets (21-15) are preparing to wrap up their three-game homestand with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (13-24) on Friday night. However, the availability of star center Nikola Jokic remains uncertain. The Nuggets listed Jokic as questionable with an undisclosed illness, which has kept him out of their last two games, including Wednesday’s decisive 126-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jokic last played in the Nuggets’ 122-111 overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs this past Saturday. In that game, the reigning MVP delivered a stellar performance, posting 46 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds, two blocks, and two steals over 43 minutes.

Nikola Jokic's injury status vs. Nets

This season, Nikola Jokic is setting himself up for his fourth MVP award with remarkable performances, anchoring the Nuggets' success. The star center is averaging a career-high 31.5 points, 13 rebounds, 9.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. His efficiency is equally impressive, shooting 55.3% from the field and 47.3% from three-point range across the 31 games he has played.

As the 2025 NBA All-Star Game approaches, Jokic continues to lead in the second fan returns for voting with over 2.7 million votes, further cementing his dominance and impact this season. Jokic’s status will likely be a game-time decision ahead of the 9:00 p.m. ET tip-off at Ball Arena.

In addition to Jokic’s uncertain availability, the Nuggets have also updated forward Aaron Gordon’s status to doubtful for Friday’s contest. Gordon has been sidelined for eight consecutive games due to a right calf strain. The forward has been a consistent contributor this season, averaging 13.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 52.3% from the field and a career-high 44% from three-point range.

The Nuggets aim to extend their momentum against the struggling Nets, who are currently on a three-game losing streak. Following Friday’s game, Denver will travel to Texas for back-to-back road matchups against the Dallas Mavericks (22-16) starting Sunday.

The Denver Nuggets will release official injury report updates closer to tip-off, determining whether their star center will return to action.