Russell Westbrook shared an emotional response to the devastating wildfires affecting Los Angeles following the Denver Nuggets’ 126-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Speaking postgame, Westbrook reflected on the crisis impacting his hometown, expressing gratitude for first responders while acknowledging the challenges faced by many in the affected areas.

“For me personally, it’s fine. Family is safe, but unfortunately, people that I know, close friends and family, have lost their homes and everything,” Westbrook told Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports. “So, the last couple of days I’ve just been praying so much, not just for the people I know but for everyone. Being from LA, [I’ve] never seen anything like this before, and not being able to do nothing is really difficult.”

Westbrook also highlighted the ongoing uncertainty and hardships created by the fires.

“So, just grateful for all of the first responders, all the firefighters, everyone who’s helping, trying to help. I’m not even sure what’s happening right now. My wife just texted me about school being closed again. There’s another fire in West Hollywood somewhere. So, just praying, man, to be honest, and hopefully, we can get things in control. It’s going to be a tough rebuild, but LA is very strong. We can stick together and make something happen,” he added.

Russell Westbrook reflects as wildfires devastate Los Angeles

The wildfires have had far-reaching consequences, with thousands of acres burned across multiple locations, including the Palisades Fire west of Los Angeles, the Eaton Fire north of Pasadena, and the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills. According to CNN, the Palisades Fire alone has consumed over 15,000 acres of land, with a reported death toll of five.

The crisis has also disrupted daily life, as schools in certain areas have been forced to close due to safety concerns. Reports indicate that the ongoing fires could lead to further disruptions in the region.

Kawhi Leonard, who recently returned from injury, announced before the game that he would step away from the Clippers to be with his family during this difficult time. His decision highlights the personal toll the fires have taken on athletes and residents alike.

Additionally, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Los Angeles Lakers’ upcoming matchup against the Charlotte Hornets is under consideration for postponement, further underscoring the widespread impact of the wildfires on the community.

As Los Angeles grapples with the devastation, Westbrook’s heartfelt comments reflect the resilience of the city and the hope for recovery in the face of unprecedented challenges.