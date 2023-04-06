Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic put together a forgettable performance in Tuesday’s contest against the Houston Rockets. He scored just 14 points — on 7-for-13 shooting from the field — in a game the Nuggets went on to lose by a final score of 124-103. Still, when the Nuggets visit the Footprint Center on Thursday night to play Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and the Phoenix Suns, every Nuggets fan will be dying to know: Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight vs. the Suns?

Nikola Jokic injury status vs. Suns

The Nuggets initially had Jokic listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown due to right calf tightness, per the NBA’s official injury report. Unfortunately for Denver fans, they won’t see the reigning back-to-back MVP in action tonight after Jokic was later ruled out against the Suns.

In other injury news relevant to the Nuggets, Zeke Nnaji (right knee sprain) is also questionable to play for Denver.

Nikola Jokic, 28, is in his eighth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Nuggets franchise. He’s averaging 24.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game across 68 appearances this season (all starts).

The Serbian native is shooting the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Jokic’s current 63.3% field-goal percentage is the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Don’t expect the Nuggets to beat the Suns on Thursday, especially without Jokic in the lineup. After all, the Nuggets have struggled to win games away from home all season, as they own a 19-20 road record. But with regard to the question, Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is no.