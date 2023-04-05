A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Nikola Jokic returned to action on Tuesday following a three-game injury absence for the Denver Nuggets. However, after putting in a forgettable performance in a totally unexpected losing effort against a 20-60 Houston Rockets side, the reigning back-to-back MVP may have come to regret that decision to return.

The Nuggets have another game coming up on Thursday, this time battling Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in what could be a preview of a Western Conference semifinals matchup. At this point, however, Jokic is in danger of missing this marquee showdown after popping up on the injury report.

Nikola Jokic injury status vs. Suns

Officially, Jokic is listed as questionable to play due to a right calf injury. It’s the same calf issue that kept Jokic out for three straight games, and it appears that the Nuggets superstar has yet to fully heal from the knock.

However, it is worth noting that Denver is now on the brink of locking up the No. 1 seed in the West. The Memphis Grizzlies are still vying for the top spot, though, and are just two games behind the Nuggets. The Grizzlies are playing on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans, and Memphis has decided to give Ja Morant the night off. If the Grizzlies lose, then the Nuggets will officially secure the top seed in the West. Should this be the case on Wednesday night, then the odds of Jokic playing on Thursday in what will be a non-bearing game is likely to decrease significantly.