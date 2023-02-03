Nikola Jokic will be headed to the All-Star Game for the fifth straight year after he was recently voted as a starter for the West. Denver Nuggets fans were hoping that Aaron Gordon would be joining him for the All-Star festivities only for them to be left bitterly disappointed following Thursday’s announcement of the Western Conference All-Star reserves.

After not being voted into the squad, Gordon has quickly emerged as one of the biggest snubs in this year’s iteration of the NBA All-Star Game. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone could not agree more as he admitted that he was “very” surprised not to see Gordon’s name on the All-Star team:

“We have the best record in the west. Second best in the NBA,” Malone said, via Kendra Andrews of ESPN. “… Aaron Gordon deserves to be an All-Star … To me, it’s a travesty the coaches didn’t vote him in.”

It’s hard to argue against Malone’s statement here, especially considering how Aaron Gordon has played a significant role in Denver’s success this season. The 27-year-old is having arguably the best year of his career right now behind averages of 16.8 points on 57.7 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 30.2 minutes per game.

There’s always a bunch of controversial All-Star snubs every single year. Unfortunately for Gordon, he’s now the one who’s headlined this season’s list of almost All-Stars. Then again, there could be an injury to one of the starters or the reserves in the coming days, and this could open up a spot for him on the roster. Let’s see.