Jamal Murray was all business as he faced the press on Sunday ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on Monday. The Denver Nuggets star clearly wants to get the job done in Game 5 as the series shifts back to Denver for what could be the final game of the 2022-23 season. If the Nuggets win on Monday, then we will officially have our newly-crowned NBA champions.

Towards the latter part of Murray's interview, however, the Nuggets guard was completely thrown off by a reporter's phone alarm going off right in the middle of his speech. Murray was all serious talking about the journey his team has taken toward the NBA Finals, but he lost his train of thought after the major distraction:

"It's your fault… It's been a journey. Lot of fun. We got more work to do… Yeah man, it's your fault." This reporter's alarm during Jamal Murray's press conference completely threw him off 😂 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/y2WjTkyU13 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 11, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Murray did have a smile on his face as he called out the reporter (twice) for throwing him off, so he clearly wasn't too pissed about the incident. However, the phone obviously caused a major disturbance and it ended up cutting the interview short.

At the end of the day, this really wasn't that big of a deal. This stuff just happens every time and again, but at the same time, reporters are expected to abide by a certain level of professionalism when you're interviewing the best basketball players on the planet. This obviously includes putting your phone on silent mode and/or making sure that no alarms go off right in the middle of a globally-televised interview.