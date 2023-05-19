David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Denver Nuggets took a commanding 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 108-103 win in Game 2. They trailed for most of the game and faced a double-digit deficit at various points in the second half. They battled back though and gutted it out in the fourth quarter to hang on for the win. Helping lead the way was Jamal Murray who did not shoot particularly well in the first half. It didn’t matter though as Murray turned on the jets in the fourth quarter and dropped 23 points including a flurry of three-pointers from which the Lakers could never recover. Murray now his four 20 point fourth quarters in the NBA Playoffs, the most of any player in the last 25 years as per ESPN’s Stats&Info page.

Jamal Murray finished with 23 points in the 4th quarter. It was his 4th career 20-point 4th quarter in the playoffs, the most of any player over the last 25 years. pic.twitter.com/x48ubxrtth — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 19, 2023

Jamal Murray finished Game 2 with a game-high 37 points, ten rebounds, five assists and four steals. He shot 11-24 from the field including 42.9 percent (6-14) from three-point range. He also shot 9-10 from the free-throw line. Throughout the NBA Playoffs so far, Murray has been averaging 26.3 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.4 steals with shooting splits of 47.2 percent shooting from the field, 40.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 92 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Murray is having a resurgent season after missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season as he recovered from an ACL injury. He’s shown no lingering effects and has been the Nuggets second best player. He has also been dealing with a non-COVID illness during these first two games against the Lakers.