Jamal Murray can't sing enough praises for his Denver Nuggets teammate Nikola Jokic. Just after the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat Monday night in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals at home, 94-89, to bring the Larry O'Brien to Mile High City. Murray told reporters how much he admires Jokic's relentless spirit even after the Serbian lost the MVP race against Philadelphia 76er center Joel Embiid.

“I seen a picture of Jok and [Joel] Embiid running for MVP, and Jok keeps running. I think that just speaks so much to what his mindset is,” Jamal Murray said during the postgame press conference.

"I seen a picture of Jok and [Joel] Embiid running for MVP, and Jok keeps running. I think that just speaks so much to what his mindset is." Jamal Murray applauded Nikola Jokic's MVP mindset during the NBA Finals 🏆pic.twitter.com/DtfqPtfvNw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 13, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The MVP race involving Jokic and Embiid was among the hottest and most divisive topics in the NBA last season and one that was ultimately settled with the league handing the trophy to the Sixers big man. However, Jokic would end up with something that Embiid has never come close to sniffing, and that's an NBA title to go with an NBA Finals MVP after a spectacular performance versus Jimmy Butler and the Heat. Jamal Murray was not too shabby himself in the NBA Finals, but it was undeniably Jokic who played the biggest role for the best team in the league.

Jamal Murray averaged 21.4 points and 10.0 assists in five games in the NBA Finals, while Jokic towered over everyone with 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per contest while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from behind the arc.

It's going to be a long summer of celebration for Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, and the rest of Nuggets nation.