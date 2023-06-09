Heading into Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals on Friday night, the Denver Nuggets have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Miami Heat. After dropping the second game of this championship series on their home floor, the Nuggets reclaimed momentum by defeating the Heat on the road in Game 3 thanks to two historic performances by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Both of Denver's stars recorded 30-point triple-doubles, becoming the first pair of teammates in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double in the same game, but there was a little bit of concern for the Nuggets guard after the victory. Murray appeared to suffer some kind of left hand injury in Wednesday night's game and it was later revealed that he had a bad floor burn near the very bottom of his hand and right above his wrist.

Here’s what happened to Jamal Murray’s hand. A floor burn. pic.twitter.com/DsFNPNg3IM — Mike Singer (@msinger) June 8, 2023

While he is not listed on the team's injury report ahead of Game 4, Murray's hand has become a key talking point, especially given he is one of Denver's top offensive players. However, head coach Michael Malone is not concerned one bit, as he briefly stated that Murray has a floor burn and that “he is fine.” Reporters did not ask the 26-year-old guard about his hand during Thursday's media availability.

Murray will be playing in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami, but it will be interesting to see whether or not he is bothered by this floor burn on his left hand early on. He was seen with a bandage on that hand during practice on Thursday and it is unknown whether or not he will have it wrapped up for Friday's game.

Coming off of a 34-point triple-double, Murray continues to dazzle in the playoffs and has now recorded ten assists in all three games of this Finals series. His presence and impact has been immeasurable for the Nuggets and Malone discussed Murray's value to the team ahead of Game 4.

“I could tell from early on in Game 3 last night that Jamal was fully present in the moment and was

ready and willing and able to do whatever it took to lead this team to a big win,” Malone stated. “From the opening tip to the final buzzer, I felt Jamal was just that.”

Despite his hand injury, the Nuggets will be leaning on Murray's production once again heading into Friday's pivotal game.