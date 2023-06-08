Nikola Jokic has been one of the best players in the NBA over the last few years, but it hasn't stopped critics from finding flaws in his game. From his scoring to lack of athleticism, almost everything that can be criticized about his play has been made. After Jokic's monster triple-double in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, however, his Denver Nuggets teammate Jamal Murray made sure to hit back at those haters.

Jokic finished Wednesday's showdown against the Miami Heat with an incredible 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Nuggets to the 109-94 win. It is also the first ever 30-20-10 game in the NBA Finals, further cementing the Joker's name in the history books.

With that said, Murray made sure to heap praise on Jokic in his postgame pressure. Aside from detailing how “special” his Nuggets teammate is, he also reminded the critics what they have said about him and how wrong they all are.

“He makes it look so easy. He grabbed 21 boards and everybody's talking about how he can't jump… 30 points, people say he doesn’t want to score… He’s a special, special player,” Murray shared, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

Nikola Jokic may not be the most athletic big man in the NBA, and he may not be the kind to keep swatting shots like Joel Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he gets the job done. Even better, he's more efficient compared to the other centers in the league.

As Jamal Murray hinted, Jokic is just a different beast. And he's letting his game do the talking.