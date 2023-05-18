A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jamal Murray was integral in the Denver Nuggets‘ Game 1 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. The 26-year-old went off for 31 points on 12-of-20 shooting, to go along with four triples, five rebounds, five assists, three steals, and a block, as he helped lead the Nuggets to a 132-126 win over LeBron James and Co.

Because of his strong play, it’s easy to overlook the fact that Murray is currently dealing with an illness that actually had him listed as questionable ahead of Game 1. The good news for Nuggets fans is that Murray will be available again for Game 2. However, as revealed by Denver head coach Michael Malone, the 6-foot-3 combo guard is currently still dealing with an ear infection:

Jamal Murray is still battling an ear infection a little bit, says Mike Malone. Despite the infection, Murray is off the Nuggets injury report. (via @NotoriousOHM) pic.twitter.com/pARvc6MT3k — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 18, 2023

Murray looked perfectly fine in Game 1, and it didn’t seem like the issue bothered him at all. He’s had a couple of days to recover since their win in the series opener, so it now appears that Murray should be in better shape heading into Game 2. It doesn’t sound like he’s going to be at a hundred percent, but he should be fine.

The Nuggets will want to strike strong and fast early on in Game 2 as the Lakers look to avenge their disappointing loss on Tuesday night. LA has a lot of momentum on their side after battling back from a 21-point deficit to make a game out of what should have been a blowout loss. Both teams will make the necessary adjustments heading into Thursday’s clash, and it will be very interesting to see which side wins the tactical battle in Game 2.