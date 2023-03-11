Over the past couple of seasons, Jamal Murray has emerged into a superstar for the Denver Nuggets. Starting with his breakout performance in the 2020 bubble, his career trajectory has been steadily climbing upward after he dealt with an ACL injury. Murray was not named to the All-Star team this season but he had a strong case for a selection. On Friday in the Nuggets game against the San Antonio Spurs, Murray etched his name in team history becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in three-point field goals made.

With this made three, Jamal Murray becomes the Nuggets' All-Time leader in 3-pointers made 💦 pic.twitter.com/Qjgk0BXCDS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 11, 2023

Jamal Murray’s three-point shooting percentage has improved since he came to the NBA. He was good shooter in college too shooting 40.8 percent from three-point range in his lone season at Kentucky. As a rookie, Murray shot 33.4 percent from three-point range. Since then he has only shot under 36 percent from three once and that was during the 2019-20 season.

Murray shot a career-high 40.8 percent form three-point range during the 2020-21 season only to have that year cut short due to his ACL injury. This season Murray has been 38.9 percent shooting from distance with just over six attempts from three-point range. Overall Murray has been averaging 20.1 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field in a bounce back from injury.

The Nuggets have championship aspirations and Murray is a big reason why. The Nuggets are currently in first place in the Western Conference standings with a six and a half game lead over both the Sacramento Kings and the Memphis Grizzlies.