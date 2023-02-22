Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray missed the final six games before the All-Star break due to a knee injury. The last time Murray played was back on February 4th against John Collins and the Atlanta Hawks, over two weeks ago, when he scored 41 points and dished out seven assists in a 128-108 Denver win. But fortunately for Nuggets fans, a recent injury update indicates that they won’t have to wait much longer for Murray to return to the hardwood.

Murray said that he will be good to go for Thursday night’s game against the Cavaliers in Cleveland, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account.

Murray, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Nuggets franchise. He’s averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks across 45 appearances this season (all starts).

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At least by his standards, the former University of Kentucky standout is shooting the ball very efficiently from the field and behind the three-point arc in 2022-23. His current 46.1% field-goal percentage and 39.6% three-point percentage are both the second-highest of his career.

The Nuggets will have their hands on Thursday against a Cavaliers team that’s been dominant at home, with or without Murray in the lineup. After all, the Cavaliers own the second-best home record in the Eastern Conference at 25-6, behind only the Milwaukee Bucks. But there’s no denying that the Nuggets are a different team with Murray in the lineup, so here’s to hoping that the young point guard can avoid the injury bug for the rest of the season.