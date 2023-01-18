Nikola Jokic has made greatness boring. Just ask his Denver Nuggets teammate Jamal Murray, who was not shocked at all after witnessing Jokic post a dominant 30-point triple-double in a 122-113 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jokic again defied what is normal for the center position, or just any position at all. Murray has become accustomed to the reigning two-time MVP’s eye-popping stat sheets. “He does it all the time,” Murray said according to a tweet by Mike Singer. Murray, much like fans are starting to, sees the showing as just another day at the office for the Serbian sensation.

The bar is usually raised to an unattainable level for back-to-back MVP winners, but Jokic is doing all he can to reach those lofty standards. He is looking to be the first player to earn the three-peat since Larry Bird (1983-86). His case is getting stronger by the night.

Jokic was nearly immaculate with 36 points on 13-of-14 shooting from the field as well as a near perfect 9-of-10 effort from the free throw line. Add in 12 points and 10 assists and you have the latest entry in what has been a season full of effortlessly dominant basketball from The Joker.

Jokic has done it all while helping keep the Nuggets atop the Western Conference standings, something that has lacked in the past and often drawn him criticism. Now, though, he has a full arsenal of weapons at his disposal, including Murray who added 17 points and seven assists. The duo is getting back to their former groove and may make it so that all roads to the NBA Finals go through the Mile High City.

Nikola Jokic will be back at it tomorrow against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he will do his best to put together a performance that does not leave everyone numb. Perhaps even Murray will be surprised.