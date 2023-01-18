There was a bit of palpable worry among Denver Nuggets fans when Nikola Jokic appeared to suffer a wrist injury that knocked him out for their clash against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. However, Jokic has put all those concerns to rest. Following a one-game absence, Jokic proceeded to drop a triple-double and a game-winner on the Orlando Magic’s heads on Sunday night. And on Tuesday, Jokic added to his ever-growing list of notable achievements with yet another MVP-caliber performance.

Facing Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, winners of two in a row, Nikola Jokic brought out his A-game against their division rivals. In 34 minutes of action, the Joker dropped 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, notching his 13th triple double of the season. And in doing so, he continued to climb the ladder that is the all-time triple doubles list.

After this monstrous effort, Jokic has tied Magic Johnson and Larry Bird for the seventh-most 30-point triple-double performances in history with 17, per ESPN Stats & Info.

That kind of game from Nikola Jokic is incredible enough. And to do so on 13-14 shooting from the field (92.9 percent) and 9-10 shooting from the foul line like he did? That is simply magnificent. It takes a lot to weather a barrage from Damian Lillard, who had yet another stellar scoring performance after dropping 44 against the Nuggets, but this performance from Jokic did the trick.

With the Nuggets continuing to play like the best team in the Western Conference, Jokic may very well be on track to win his third straight MVP to etch his name even deeper into the history books than he already has.