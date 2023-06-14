Jamal Murray pretty much cried like a baby as the Denver Nuggets were presented with their NBA championship trophy on Monday night. The 26-year-old could not hold back his emotions as the full gravity of what he had just achieved hit him all at once. In fact, it's actually quite surprising that Murray was able to quickly compose himself to speak shortly after tearing up.

Here's the exact moment Jamal Murray had to let go of all his emotions as the Nuggets home crowd cheered him on:

Shoutout to Jamal Murray 💪 pic.twitter.com/6CDZksDocg — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 13, 2023

Even if you're not a Nuggets fan, this moment has got to give you some sort of goosebumps. You could almost feel the emotions bursting out of Murray in what was a genuinely moving moment.

Murray has now spoken out about that exact moment, and the Nuggets star explained just why he couldn't hold back the tears:

“I couldn't really hold it in,” Murray said. “It was just a surreal moment and everything was hitting at once. … Just to see it full circle and have total belief in myself, have the team have total belief in me, people back home have total belief in me, that's all I could ever ask for, and just to see it like this is amazing.”

You don't have to be a Jamal Murray fan either to appreciate what this man has gone through. He's suffered two major injuries over the past few seasons, and as he shared in his message above, it was not an easy journey at all. This is exactly why he reacted the way he did in what was a full-circle redemption moment for him.