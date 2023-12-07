Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray is back to take on the Clippers after missing most of the season to various injuries

The Denver Nuggets currently have the third-best record in the Western Conference, as they're entering their Wednesday night clash against the Los Angeles Clippers with a 14-7 record. The Nuggets have accomplished this early season success despite not having guard Jamal Murray available for the majority of the season.

Now it appears that the Nuggets will have Murray available against the Clippers, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

“Jamal Murray is good to go according to Michael Malone. ‘All signs are pointing toward Jamal going tonight. Keep him on a minutes restriction.'”

Jamal Murray recently made his return to the hardwood for the Nuggets on November 29 against the Houston Rockets after missing 11 of the team's first 18 games due to a hamstring injury. Murray, however, proceeded to miss the Nuggets' next two games after he sustained an ankle injury.

It's unclear what kind of minutes-restriction Murray will be limited to, but don't be surprised if the Nuggets keep his minutes relatively short. There's no reason for Denver to rush him back into a lineup that has fared relatively well without him – especially for a team that is hoping to play into June.

Hopefully for Nuggets fans, Murray is feeling better and neither the hamstring nor the ankle sprain will give him any issues. It's likely that Reggie Jackson will continue to play heavy minutes, though he can be expected to move back to the bench.

Jackson had a huge game against the Clippers during their matchup on November 27th, dropping 35 points and 13 assists against his former team.