The Denver Nuggets will be taking on the Los Angeles Clippers, but Jamal Murray is still listed on the injury report. The Nuggets have been weathering the storm without him for about a week as he's been dealing with right hamstring inflammation. Both teams have had some tough battles with each other this season, and the Nuggets having Murray will help them while taking most of the load off of Nikola Jokic.

Murray has shown that when he's healthy, he can turn into a heater for the Nuggets and be unstoppable in the clutch, so the big question is, will he be available during their game tonight?

Jamal Murray's injury status vs. Clippers

Jamal Murray is listed as questionable ahead of their matchup against the Clippers, which means his status is up in the air. He was limited on practice for the Nuggets earlier this week, and he's already missed games this season after dealing with a concussion.

Even when Murray has been on the court this season, he's struggled more than usual to get his shot going, which could be a big reason why the Nuggets are where they are now in the standings. Most of Murray's struggles date back to the Paris Olympics, when he couldn't find a rhythm on Team Canada, and was in and out of the lineup. Hopefully, at some point during the season, Murray can find a groove and get back to the scoring guard that the league has seen over the past few seasons and helped them win an NBA title.

What also might be the problem is that the Nuggets just aren't as focused as they used to be. After their game against the New York Knicks, Murray called out the team's focus.

“Like I said, it's not on coach; it's not on the plays we're running; it's not on anybody else but the guys who are out there on the court,” Murray said. “It's a tough one to go back and watch or even accept, but it was expected that that's the kind of energy the whole team will bring to start the game and continuously not have a response. That's what happens.”

The Nuggets still have the same core group of players, but their depth has taken a hit over the past few seasons since they haven't been able to pay players such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. With Murray out, their depth takes even more of a hit, and the hope is that he can return soon for the Nuggets.