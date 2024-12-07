The Denver Nuggets visit the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Aaron Gordon is on the injury report alongside Jamal Murray, with Gordon listed as probable and Murray as questionable. Gordon is dealing with a right calf strain, while Murray has inflammation in his right hamstring after going for 19 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here's everything we know about Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray's injury and their playing status vs. the Wizards.

Aaron Gordon's injury status vs. Wizards

Given Gordon's probable status on the injury report, the assumption is that he will suit up against the Wizards. He is coming off his 18 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in a 126-114 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday. Perhaps his name on the Nuggets' injury report is just a formality.

The Wizards are 2-18 on a 16-game losing streak and have the worst record in the NBA. The Nuggets, 11-9, who have lost two of their last three games, are two games above .500 for eighth place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets will look to gain momentum in the standings. The Nuggets have struggled while hovering around a .500 record for most of 2024-25.

Gordon's production has been solid this season. He's averaging 15.1 points on 55.2% shooting, including 53.3% from deep, which is by far the most efficient shooting percentage of his 11-year career. Gordon has never finished an NBA season shooting 40+ percent from deep but could be on pace to do so in 2024-25. He's averaging 1.6 makes on 3.0 attempts from behind the arc.

Jamal Murray's injury status vs. Wizards

Given Murray's questionable status on the injury report, the Nuggets could give him the night off if the inflammation in his right hamstring doesn't subside. In a rare back-to-back set on the road, ending against the Hawks on Sunday, the Nuggets could take the precautionary route with their starting point guard.

Murray's production dipped over the past few outings. While averaging 17.8 points and 4.0 rebounds this season, Murray averaged 16.3 points and 2.3 rebounds for the Nuggets over the past three games. Overall, Murray's shooting percentages — 42.0% from the floor, including 33.3% from deep — are the lowest since his rookie season.

Murray and Gordon finished with 19 and 18 points in the Nuggets' 12-point loss to the Cavs. Their last victory was a four-point win (119-115) against the Warriors.

So, regarding whether Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray are playing tonight vs. the Wizards, suffice it to say Gordon could be activated while Murray sits, which wouldn't be the worst thing for the Nuggets.