If there was any doubt as to Jamal Murray’s health now that he’s returned from a year-long injury hiatus, then his performance on Thursday night should silence the naysayers. The Denver Nuggets star dropped a season-high 24 points in their 122-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, which also included an epic reverse slam over two defenders.

At one point early in the fourth quarter, Murray got a step ahead of Lu Dort, who himself happens to be an elite defender. The Nuggets guard still had Thunder big man Darius Bazley ahead of him, so he had to get creative:

Jamal Murray with the reverse dunk…ON TWO PLAYERS 😱pic.twitter.com/7wjvQ2C6Vu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 4, 2022

Another angle of Jamal Murray's reverse JAM 👀 pic.twitter.com/YsU4gKQAzQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 4, 2022

Jamal Murray’s surgically-repaired knee looked perfectly fine on that play as he flushed the ball all over two Thunder defenders. It looked like he was going to lay it in, but it was clear that Murray still had enough air to slam that ball reverse style.

After the game, the Nuggets star took reporters through the awesome play (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I think they messed up the switch and I just drove hard and I saw that [Darius Bazley] was the lone man,” Murray said “… As soon as I got the contact, I just tried to flush it in.”

Murray finished with 24 points 8-of-19 shooting, to go along with four rebounds, two assists, and four 3-pointers in 33 minutes of action. This was easily his best game of the season for the Nuggets, and it was the most minutes he’s played all year long.

Jamal Murray is back and he’s here to stay.