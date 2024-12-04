The Denver Nuggets made a late fourth-quarter comeback against the Golden State Warriors and were able to take the victory. One of the reasons for their comeback was containing Stephen Curry, who finished the game with 24 points, shooting 8-of-23 from the field and 4-0f-15 from three.

Jamal Murray knows from experience that Curry can get hot at any moment in a game, and he shared the difficulties of guarding the Warriors' point guard.

“Steph is obviously hard to guard, he moves a lot,” Murray said. “I think they miss Draymond out there just because their timing was off. If he was open for like a split second, that's normally when he gets it. But Steph, you can play defense on him, he passes it, and then you gotta chase him wherever he's going. And then you gotta talk if you're going to switch. That's the tough part, when he gives it up, everybody has to know where he's going or where he's going to be.”

Curry has made a living and scored a lot of points off of moving without the ball, and that's when it seems like he's at his most dangerous. Pencil in Draymond Green directing the traffic, and it's going to be hard stopping Curry as well. Luckily for the Nuggets, they didn't have to deal with that and walked away with the win.

Nuggets win in crunch time vs. Warriors

With 6:13 minutes remaining in the game, the Warriors had an 11-point lead after trailing coming into the fourth quarter. That's when the Nuggets started chipping away, and though it took a team effort, Nikola Jokic was the player that stood out. Jokic controlled the offense and knocked down big shots while also getting his teammates involved.

Jokic finished the game with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, and after the game, he was asked what he learned about the Nuggets so far this season.

“That we can surprise in a good way and bad way, everybody,” Jokic said. “Literally everybody.”

The Nuggets have been in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference this season, and they've been dealing with injuries as well as a lack of production off the bench outside of Russell Westbrook. Through the years, the Nuggets have lost depth after not being able to keep some of their key players due to money.

Despite those issues, the one constant on the team has been Jokic, who has been reeling them to wins while he's on the floor. If Jokic continues to play at a high level, the Nuggets will have a chance in every game they play, and that's what happened when they faced the Warriors.