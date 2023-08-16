Ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Canada was hyped up to be one of the best teams in the field. Boasting a lineup full of NBA stars, the team seemed to be one of the biggest contenders for the title. However, one of their stars is set to miss the tournament: Denver Nuggets PG Jamal Murray, who's missed time recently.

In a statement released today, Jamal Murray revealed why he won't be playing in the FIBA World Cup. The Nuggets star talked about the thought process behind his participation in the training. Ultimately, Murray, Team Canada, and Murray's camp believe that sitting the tournament out and fully rehabbing his injury is the best for the star.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“When I came into training camp, I wanted to see how my body would respond after a long and demanding season and if I would be physically able to compete at the highest level required for the World Cup,” said Nuggets star Murray. “In consultation with medical staff and the team, it is clear that additional recovery is required, and I have made the difficult decision to not participate in the tournament.”

Murray reiterated that he wants to represent Canada in the upcoming Olympics tournament. Still, the star's decision to rest is understandable. Murray returned to the Nuggets just this season after more than a year of rehabilitation due to his injury. His team made it all the way to the Finals, meaning that his body took on a lot more mileage than most NBA stars.

Because of that, Murray and Team Canada are making the painful decision to leave him out of the roster. The Nuggets star will continue to help the team in the preparation, though. Ultimately, this decision is the best thing in the long term, as Murray will be an asset for Team Canada in the foreseeable future.