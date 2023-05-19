A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Where would the Denver Nuggets be without Jamal Murray? Probably headed to Hollywood with the Western Conference Finals series tied at 1-1. Without the heroics of Murray in Game 2 against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, the Nuggets likely would have ended with a loss Thursday night.

Jamal Murray sparked a successful comeback for the Nuggets in Game 2, though, the star point guard doesn’t really want to brand that victory by Denver as one.

“It wasn’t a comeback. We was right there the whole time,” Jamal Murray told the cameras as he was making his way to the Nuggets’ locker room after the game (h/t Bennett Durando of the Denver Post).

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jamal Murray led all scorers in Game 2 with 37 points, with 23 coming in the fourth quarter to fuel the Nuggets’ 108-103 victory. His performance was a testament to his ability to get hot and be unstoppable offensively at any point or stretch of a contest. He doubled down on his domination of the Lakers’ defense following his 31-point night in the series opener. Meanwhile, the Nuggets got another triple-double output from Nikola Jokic, who tallied 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 13 assists to go with three steals in 42 minutes.

The Lakers have some soul-searching to do after blowing a double-digit lead in the second half of Game 2. Jamal Murray and the Nuggets, on the other hand, will look to dig the Lakers a deeper hole in Game 3 in Los Angeles on Saturday. It can be remembered that the Nuggets went up 2-0 in the second-round series against the Phoenix Suns before losing the next two games on the road.