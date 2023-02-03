Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets added to their Western Conference-leading win total by taking down Stephen Curry and the reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors at home Thursday night.

With the Nuggets the No. 1 team in the West and arguably the best squad in the entire NBA at the moment, Jamal Murray did not hide his confidence in Denver’s capability to go all the way and win the championship this year.

“We’re a championship team,” Murray said following the Nuggets’ 134-117 win against the Warriors, via Mike Singer of the Denver Post. Murray did not stop there. He also said that every player on the Nuggets should know by now what it takes for each of them to help the team achieve their collective goal.

Murray sizzled against the Warriors, leading the Nuggets with 33 points on 12 of 23 shooting from the floor with five rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes of action. Meanwhile, Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic was in his top form as usual, with the Serbian unicorn scoring 22 points on 9 of 13 shooting with 14 rebounds and 16 assists for yet another triple-double performance.

With Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic humming, the Nuggets were able to punish the Warriors’ leaky defense that let Denver shoot 56.7 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from behind the arc.

Murray and the Nuggets had extra motivation as well to beat the Warriors since it was Golden State which eliminated them in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Denver will now look to extend its win streak to three games when the Nuggets host the Atlanta Hawks this coming Saturday.