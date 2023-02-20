Michael Malone had a hard time biting his tongue during the NBA All-Star Game. The Denver Nuggets head coach was chosen to “lead” Team LeBron from the sidelines, but the defensive-minded Malone had a bout of anxiety watching the buckets bonanza.

Needless to say, he would not have willingly purchased a ticket to what should be considered more of a fan-friendly spectacle rather than an actual basketball game. Malone bluntly expressed his opinion of the 359-point affair.

“It’s an honor to be here. It’s an honor to be a part of a great weekend, great players. But that is the worst basketball game ever played,” Malone said postgame per CBS Sports’ Colin Ward-Henninger.

Malone fell on the losing side, but NBA All-Star Game coaches are traditionally nonentities who allow the players to dictate the pace of play. The end result is typically lots of high-powered offense and fast breaks bereft of much resistance.

He did credit both Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving for their lively efforts, and it should be noted LeBron James did not play the second half after suffering a right hand contusion (seems minor) on an attempted block of Pascal Siakam. So there was minimal defense, but it was clearly below the standards of one of the favorites for NBA Coach of the Year.

Malone is likely eager to resume his regular coaching duties with the Nuggets (41-18), who hold a five-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies for first place in the Western Conference.

Although the team is in the middle of the pack in points allowed per game, it is safe to say Malone could look forward to a stark difference in quality between the All-Star Game and Denver’s road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday night.