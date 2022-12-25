By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Denver Nuggets will host the Phoenix Suns for a Christmas matchup. The two Western Conference heavyweights will duke it out to cap off a five-game slate. Nikola Jokic will be looking to take down one of the top teams in the league and is hopeful that Jamal Murray will be there to help.

With Devin Booker expected to return for the Suns after missing three games, the Nuggets are hoping that Murray will be able to play again as he battles a foot injury. He played in the Nuggets’ last game but missed the one before that. The 25-year-old guard brings a scoring and playmaking knack that Denver will need to compete with the Suns.

On the official NBA injury report, Murray is listed as probable, which means he is extremely likely to play for the Nuggets. Although he is still looking to get back to full form after missing the entirety of last season, he has been a key player for the title hopefuls. In 26 games this season, Murray is averaging 17.8 points, a career-high 5.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from deep.

Nikola Jokic is enjoying another spectacular season and is leading one of the very best offenses in the league. With Jamal Murray by his side, the Nuggets should be able to pick up a win at home on Christmas Day.