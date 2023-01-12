Jamal Murray missed all of the 2021-22 NBA season because of an ACL injury, which is also why Denver Nuggets fans can’t help themselves but wince every time they see the star point guard hit the floor or make a landing after a layup. On Wednesday night, Murray once again put Nuggets fans on a rollercoaster of emotions when he limped off the floor early in the fourth quarter of the game against Phoenix Suns at home.

Hopefully he'll be okay, but Jamal Murray appeared to twist his ankle a bit here. I'd say it's time to yank the starters out, Coach Malone. pic.twitter.com/kWTDR1yZOS — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) January 12, 2023

Those anxious to get any update on the status of Jamal Murray got positive news after the contest, with Nuggets head coach Mike Malone basically saying that there’s nothing to worry about the Denver star and that Murray won’t need to get sidelined, (h/t Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette).

“He just rolled his ankle a little bit,” Michael Malone on Jamal Murray. Sounds pretty minor. “He should be good to go next game.”

That’s very fortunate news for Jamal Murray and the Nuggets. Malone didn’t really need his starters out on the court during that portion of the contest, as they already had built a massive lead against a banged-up Suns team that was playing on the second night of a back-to-back on the road.

Jamal Murray scored 16 points on 6-for-13 shooting from the field with two rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes of action versus Phoenix to help the Nuggets extend their win streak to four games. The Nuggets will have a full day of rest Thursday before resuming their schedule on Saturday with a date with the Los Angeles Clippers in Hollywood.