The Phoenix Suns (21-21) visit the Denver Nuggets (27-13) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Nuggets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Phoenix is coming off a huge win in Golden State but still sits in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Suns covered 50% of their games while 54% went under the projected point total. Denver has won five of their last six games and is tied for first place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets covered 51% of their games while 57% went over. This will be the second of four meetings between the two teams. Denver took the first matchup on Christmas Day, 128-125.

Here are the Suns-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Nuggets Odds

Phoenix Suns: +14 (-108)

Denver Nuggets: -14 (-112)

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

TV: ESPN, Bally AZ, Altitude

Stream: NBA League Pass, ESPN+

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Phoenix was free-falling down the Western Conference standings before they picked up a massive win in Golden State last night. That being said, the Suns still sit firmly at .500 but have a good chance to cover a hefty spread tonight thanks to their outside shooting and rebounding.

Phoenix will again be without a number of key players including Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton. While their starting lineup may be unfamiliar to most fans, the Suns pulled off a shocking upset over the Warriors thanks to big performances from Mikal Bridges and Duane Washington Jr.

Bridges is the lone remaining starter for Phoenix from the beginning of the season and he stepped up in a big way with a number of his teammates out. Bridges scored a team-high 26 points in the win on 10/18 shooting. He was a factor in every facet of the game, dishing out five assists and pulling down nine rebounds. He’s been a steady contributor for the entire season as well. Bridges averages 15.7 PPG and knocks down nearly two threes per night at a 39% clip.

Perhaps the biggest X-factor for the Suns tonight is undrafted guard Duane Washington Jr. The third-year player is finally getting an extended run after sitting at the end of the bench for the last two seasons. He scored 21 points against the Warriors and is averaging a team-high 19.7 PPG over their last three games. While he doesn’t shoot a high percentage, Washington Jr. will likely play a huge role in a potential Suns cover tonight.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Denver continues to roll through the regular season as they are tied for the second-best record in the entire league. The Nuggets feature an elite offense that ranks fifth in scoring (116.8 PPG). They do a great job sharing the ball as they rank second in assists (28.7 PPG). They dominate both the paint, ranking fifth in points in the paint (54.8 PPG), and the fast break, ranking fifth in fast break scoring (16.4 PPG). While their defense is average at best, their third-ranked defensive rebound rate at least ensures that opponents don’t get second-chance opportunities.

The Nuggets’ best chance of covering tonight, as it is every night, resides with reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Jokic has been incredible again this season. He holds the second-best odds to win the MVP yet again thanks to his all-around contributions. The rare point center, Jokic averages 25.0 PPG, 10.8 RPG, and 9.7 APG. He leads his team in all three of those categories while still ranking in the top 10 in field goal percentage (62%). Jokic was incredible in their prior matchup with the Suns. In the win, he scored 41 points on 16/25 shooting, dished out 15 assists, and corralled 15 rebounds. Look for a similar performance tonight against a banged-up Suns defense.

For as good as the Joker has been this season, he’ll need some help if they want to cover a hefty spread. Thankfully, both Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray are playing some of their best basketball right now. Both players were fantastic in the team’s earlier win over the Nuggets. Gordon scored 28 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, while Murray scored 26 points and drained five threes. Murray in particular has been exceptional since the turn of the calendar, as he’s averaged 21 PPG and shot 55% from three in 2023. Phoenix has struggled to defend guards all season – setting Murray up for another big game.

Final Suns-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

As fun as Phoenix’s upset win over Golden State was, this rag-tag group of starters doesn’t stand much of a chance against the first-place Nuggets. Expect Denver to roll tonight.

Final Suns-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -14 (-112)