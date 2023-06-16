The Denver Nuggets ruled the 2022-23 NBA season and they have a Larry O'Brien Trophy to show for it. No one can ever call them a ringless franchise anymore, but that doesn't mean Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are completely insulated from unfavorable takes over their successful run in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. JJ Redick isn't one of them and he's seemingly had enough of such comments about how the Nuggets had the NBA title handed to them because they faced a lightweight in the form of the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

“Guess what? Those teams weren't good enough, 2 of them lost to the Heat and one of them couldn't get past the Celtics,” Redick said in a recent episode of The OldMan & The Three podcast. “How is that a knock on [Nikola] Jokic?”

It can be remembered that Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix implied that the NBA title of Jokic and the Nuggets don't impress him enough because Denver did not face an elite team in the Finals.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is not the Nuggets' fault that the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Boston Celtics did not get their respective job done in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Bucks got stunned in the first round by the Heat, while the Sixers got trounced by the Celtics in the second round. Boston came just a win away from joining the Nuggets in the NBA Finals, but they also got upset by Jimmy Butler and company in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

At the end of the day, the Nuggets won the NBA championship and just had a parade in downtown Denver.