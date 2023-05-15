Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid should be careful with his words next time. After all, he never knows when it will come back to haunt him.

Embiid learned that lesson on Sunday after the Sixers lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of their playoff series. Following Philly’s brutal 112-88 defeat, the big man’s previous shade about Nikola Jokic resurfaced and made rounds on social media once again.

In late March, Embiid told The Athletic that he doesn’t really care about the pressure that people are putting on him since he had not been an MVP or an All-NBA First Team member. He proceeded to throw a shade at Jokic, saying: “Why is there pressure on me to do something when there are guys that have won two MVPs, a bunch of MVPs and haven’t done anything either?”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As every NBA fan knows, Embiid eventually won MVP for the 2022-23 season and earned All-NBA First Team honors. Despite that, however, he still failed to live up to the expectations and basically disappeared on Philadelphia when they needed him the most.

The Sixers went up 3-2 against the Celtics in their series and had two chances to close it out. Nonetheless, Embiid and James Harden seemed to be satisfied with just reaching the semifinals. Embiid finished with a horrible stat line of 15 points, eight rebounds, one assists and two blocks in the loss. Making matters worse, he scored just two points in the second half as Boston ran away with the victory.

It was Joel Embiid who put pressure on himself when he decided to downplay the achievement of others. Unfortunately, he can’t walk the talk. On the other hand, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are heading to the West Finals. Yikes!