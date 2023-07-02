The Dallas Mavericks did not get to see the full potential that Justin Holiday had to offer alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. However, the Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray-led Denver Nuggets may have acquired their replacement for Bruce Brown in NBA Free Agency.

Michael Malone and the Denver Nuggets have acquired Justin Holiday. The NBA Free Agency decision had Holiday agreeing to a 0ne-year deal with the defending champions, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard and, sometimes small forward, only saw 18 games of playing time for Dallas. Justin Holiday only racked up 4.4 points per game on a serviceable 36.7% field goal shooting percentage. Floor spacing was not ideal in his stint with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. He was also not called upon a lot of times during his stint there. This decision sees him part ways with the two guards from the Mavericks.

The Fireman also had a stint with the Atlanta Hawks during the 2022-23 season. His efficiency was miles better while playing along with Dejounte Murray and Trae Young. A field goal percentage of 38.4% outperforms his shooting splits with the Mavericks. His shot from beyond the arc was significantly better as well. He knocked down 34.5% of the shots that were given to him from three-point range.

Justin Holiday is a serviceable rotation player. He can spot-up and shoot the lights out on a good night. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic will surely need his presence. His shooting might need some improvement but that can be accomplished by a championship-winning coach like the Denver Nuggets' Michael Malone.