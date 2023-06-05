The Denver Nuggets suffered a tough Game 2 loss against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. On Monday morning, Kendrick Perkins called out Nuggets head coach Michael Malone for not holding himself accountable while holding his team accountable, via First Take.

"Michael Malone is calling out his team, but who's calling out Michael Malone?" Kendrick Perkins thinks Coach Malone has to look himself in the mirror after the Nuggets' Game 2 loss 👀 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/bKwsX0hmh4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 5, 2023

“Michael Malone is calling out his team, but who's calling out Michael Malone?…How about utilizing him [Michael Porter Jr] being 6'10?…While Mike Malone is out here calling out his team, he needs to look himself in the mirror as well…Michael Malone I get it, effort is one thing, but I didn't see too many things Michael Malone did…”

Kendrick Perkins believes that Malone is doing a little bit too much by calling out the poor effort by his team when he was out-coached by Erik Spoelstra in Game 2. Perkins believes that yes, the Nuggets need to have a better effort for 48 minutes, but adjustments are a huge part of the game and Malone is losing in that department.

It is an interesting criticism from Perkins as Malone has not been on the receiving end of much negative media in the postseason. Now that the Nuggets are in unfamiliar territory for this postseason, it will be very intriguing to see what adjustments Malone makes going into Game 3.

Game 3 will be pivotal in terms of the rest of the NBA Finals. Whoever takes a 2-1 lead will be firmly in the driver's seat, and the Nuggets especially will want to avoid going down 2-1 with another Game 4 on the road. For Michael Malone, Game 3 will be massive in terms of serving up some new looks against the Heat.