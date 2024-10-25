The Denver Nuggets were blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night by a score of 102-87 at home in their season opener. While Nikola Jokic showed out with a triple-double, the rest of the roster didn't do a whole lot.

Jamal Murray, who is supposed to be Jokic's co-star, failed to make much of an impact, scoring just 12 points in 38 minutes of action. Murray is known for his heroics in the playoffs but doesn't always perform consistently in the regular season and Kendrick Perkins called him out for it on Friday on NBA Today:

“Michael Malone called him out right, just like he called out the rest of the league, he said his team needs to get in shape, Jokic isn't in shape but still Jokic not being in shape gave you 16 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds,” Perkins said.

“When is he going to get some help? I mean, Jamal Murray, help a brotha out for once in the regular season. I understand he's made his name and his presence on what he's done in the postseason but he has to elevate his game. Can he be an All-NBA player? I mean damn, help Jokic out, I understand this is one game, but this has been going on in the Olympics, right he looks lost without Jokic on the floor, now coming into the regular season Jamal Murray should be approaching this like he has a chip on his shoulder or something.”

Expand Tweet

The Nuggets guard is averaging 24.2 points in his playoff career but just over 17 in the regular season. Murray also struggled in the Olympics, as Canada failed to live up to expectations. Denver can't rely on Jokic to take them all the way to the Promised Land; Murray must rise to the occasion.

Thankfully, it was just one game and he has lots of time to turn things around and make his presence felt.