On Saturday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets succumbed to a historic James Harden game in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers that had the team's stars publicly calling out the Nuggets after the game. The Nuggets now sit at 0-2 after their opening night loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder following last year's 57-win campaign, which occurred on the heels of their championship run in 2023.

Another player who played well for the Clippers on Saturday was shooting guard Norman Powell, who scored 22 of 37 points in the fourth quarter for Los Angeles to quell a late Nuggets comeback attempt.

After the game, head coach Michael Malone got one hundred percent honest on being on the wrong end of the barrage.

“Obviously, Norman Powell just kicked our ass in the 4th. 22 points,” said Malone, per Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports.

Indeed, the Nuggets didn't even seem to play particularly bad defense in the fourth quarter against Powell but were still unable to do much to stop the onslaught from the talented shooting guard, who is being asked to do even more for the Clippers this year due to yet another Kawhi Leonard extended injury absence.

Can the Nuggets turn things around?

0-2 is probably not where the Denver Nuggets envisioned themselves sitting at this point in the season, especially considering their first two games of the campaign were in front of their home fans.

The Nuggets now embark on a three-game road trip that will see some easier matchups in theory; however, no matchup will be easy for this Denver squad if they are unable to put the ball in the basket, which has been a major challenge for the team so far this year.

Denver is fully feeling the repercussions of letting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency, as the team's perimeter shooting looks to be among the league's worst at this early juncture of the season.

Russell Westbrook has looked like the worst version of himself so far off of the Denver bench, and shooting guard Christian Braun hasn't been able to space the floor in the way the team had hoped.

Of course, it is just two games, and Denver has plenty of time to get on the right track, and they still employ the best player on the planet in Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets will next take the floor on Monday evening vs the Toronto Raptors on the road.