Nikola Jokic is having another incredible series so far for the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals. The one criticism that Jokic sometimes gets is for his defense, although head coach Michael Malone believes otherwise, reports DNVR Sports' Harrison Wind.

“If you really know what you're looking at, and a lot of people don't, you get the sense that this guy is a really good defender.”

Michael Malone was referring to Nikola Jokic's defense in both Game 3 and throughout the season so far. Malone is never short of praise for Jokic, which is no surprise given how dominant he has been in the 2023 NBA Playoffs so far.

After another triple-double in Game 3, Jokic is firmly on track for NBA Finals MVP if the Nuggets are able to be the first to four wins. Not only did he post a triple-double in Game 3, but he posted the first ever 30-point, 20-rebound, and 10-assist game in NBA Finals history.

The gaudy offensive numbers are the most likely reason why nobody really talks about Nikola Jokic on the defensive end. Michael Malone is one to make sure to take notice, and he emphasizes that Jokic is actually an above average guy on that end of the floor. In reality this makes sense, as Jokic plays such a high-IQ level of basketball that of course he is good at defense.

Both defensively and offensively, Nikola Jokic will look to keep it up in Game 4 in trying to give the Nuggets a 3-1 lead. A win in Game 4 would essentially seal an NBA Finals victory for the Nuggets.