Get Jamal Murray to the All-Star Game!

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray had one of his best games of the season against the Boston Celtics on Friday. The Nuggets were able to edge out the high-powered Celtics, 102-100. Murray led the way as the Nuggets' highest scorer with 35 points. He also shot an incredible 71.4% on the night.

Seeing Murray this hot is not uncharted territory, as he put the Nuggets on his back during the 2020 NBA Bubble Playoffs. During Denver's playoff run, Murray averaged 26.5 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.8 rebounds while shooting over 50% overall and 45% from 3-point range in 19 games. This performance rightfully earned him the moniker “Bubble Murray.”

“People say, ‘Oh, that's like vintage [Murray],'” Murray said regarding this nickname during last season's playoffs. “It's like, I haven't even hit my best. … I feel like people are making that to be the best that's been seen. And I'm thinking that was just the beginning.”

Murray was right, as he averaged 26.1 points, 7.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds during the Nuggets' championship run. His game against the Celtics gave us shades of this Murray again.

Jamal Murray making the craziest shots, he actually lives for big games — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) January 20, 2024

Michael Malone calls for Jamal Murray All-Star votes

While Murray's teammate Nikola Jokic is essentially a lock for All-Star Games at this point, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone believes Murray should be one as well.

“That kid is an All-Star,” Malone said after the Nuggets' victory over the Celtics. “I hope everyone out in Nuggets Nation, pick up your phone, pick up your computer, call your aunt, whatever you gotta call. That kid is an All-Star.”

Murray could make a case for an All-Star bid should he continue his hot shooting streak. On the season so far, he's averaging 21 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds with a shooting percentage of 48.7%. Should he be selected, it would be his first All-Star selection of his career.