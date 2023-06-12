The Denver Nuggets took the long route to the top. There were no shortcuts for this squad, which makes their success much more worth it now that they are just one win away from being the 2023 NBA champions.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has spoken out about the path they took to the summit. The veteran shot-caller expressed how thankful he is to have been part of the journey — one that is on the brink of achieving its ultimate objective:

“Every team, collectively, has to pick a path and stay true to it,” Malone said. “I feel really fortunate that our journey has been one of patience, one of drafting really well, and developing those players, and then adding the right pieces around them. … Everybody wants to do it differently. Some teams want to mortgage their future and try to get the surefire player, the All-Star. And for us, there's never been a rushed mentality.”

Coach Malone is not taking shots at opposing teams here. All he's saying is that he holds no regrets about the path they chose, and at this point, he could not be happier now that they're almost there. The Nuggets coach also believes that other teams will now look to replicate the journey they took on this majestic NBA Finals run:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think there are other teams in this league that are looking at how we've done it,” Malone continued. “… I think more teams will try to kinda make this a blueprint. It's not for everybody. This is the best course for us and it's allowed us to get here.”

"Our journey has been one of patience, one of drafting really well, and developing those players and adding the right pieces…Some teams want to mortgage their future and try to get the surefire player, the All-Star." Michael Malone on the Nuggets journeypic.twitter.com/jBKTOVg643 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 12, 2023

Michael Malone, of all people, knows that the job's not done, though. They will still need to carve out one last win against a never-say-die Miami Heat squad. They get their first shot at it on Monday night in Game 5.