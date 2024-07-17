It has been a bit of an eventful offseason for the Denver Nuggets, but not in an ideal way. They lost one of the pillars of their championship team, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, after he chose to sign with the Orlando Magic in free agency, while DaRon Holmes II, the impressive big man the Nuggets had high hopes for to the point of trading up for him in this year's draft, won't be able to suit up this season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Nonetheless, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone isn't sweating the situation too much. With a little over two months to go before training camp begins, Malone has full faith in the front office while acknowledging that there is a need for “somebody to play behind Jamal Murray”.

“Calvin Booth's all over it,” Malone told reporters, per Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports.

The Nuggets' depth wasn't already the best heading into this offseason, and losing Caldwell-Pope as well as Holmes only serves to compound this huge problem of theirs. In particular, the Nuggets have a glaring roster hole at backup point guard, as at present, the only other one-guards on the roster are Jalen Pickett and Trey Alexander.

After trading away Reggie Jackson earlier in the offseason, there is indeed a huge need for an experienced hand for the Nuggets coming off the bench. But as it is, Denver has plenty of needs beyond a backup point guard. Another 3-and-D wing would be nice, and another big man as insurance could also be helpful. They have already filled 13 roster spots though, so they will have to be very selective when it comes to their decision as to who to bring in.

Will the Nuggets team up Nikola Jokic with another MVP?

All offseason long, it has seemed as though the Nuggets have been in pursuit of a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers for future Hall of Famer Russell Westbrook. Westbrook has fallen out of favor with the Clippers, and LA has a huge logjam of guards. It is only a matter of time before the 2017 NBA MVP changes teams. But will Denver be his new home?

The Nuggets will have to trade away something to acquire Westbrook, at least for the moment. Westbrook picked up his player option worth $4.0 million to protect himself financially, but this move of his has clearly prevented any traction on a potential trade — perhaps even warranting the services of a third team to grease the wheels.

Zeke Nnaji remains the most logical trade piece for the Nuggets, with his $8.8 million contract not exactly the most optimal use of resources for a team that's been having financial difficulties — hence their decision to let Caldwell-Pope go. Nnaji also makes a bit of sense for the Clippers as a young, athletic big man, although his contract that runs for three more years may give them some pause.

Basketball-wise, Westbrook may not be the player he was once, and he certainly struggled during the 2024 NBA playoffs, but he could be a great player to have off the bench. He still pushes the pace like no other even though he's going to turn 36 years of age later this year, and this tempo could work well alongside Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther — both of whom will feast on Westbrook's playmaking ability.

For what it's worth, Nikola Jokic has reportedly been pushing for the Nuggets' acquisition of Westbrook. In a star-driven league, teams do whatever it takes to keep their best players happy, so this remains Denver's most likely move to patch up the roster's most glaring hole.

Assessing Denver's other options

The well is running dry in free agency, and another backup point guard went off the market after Cameron Payne signed a one-year deal with the New York Knicks. But there remains a few options for the Nuggets there if they choose to go that route.

For starters, Tyus Jones is still available on the market, and he's the best free agent available. Nikola Jokic will love playing with Jones; Jones is a smart player who takes care of the basketball and makes great decisions on the court, and he could shoot it well from three as well, unlike their prime target Russell Westbrook. He is a better version of who Monte Morris was for Denver.

Jones, however, will require the Nuggets to pull off a sign-and-trade, which would hard cap them at the first apron. The Nuggets will have to pull off some impossible cap gymnastics for that to happen. They will need Jones to sign for a minimum, but that may be an even more impossible turn of events.

The other remaining point guards in free agency are Markelle Fultz, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dennis Smith Jr., and Devonte' Graham. Among those four, Dinwiddie may be the most enticing player to take a flier on due to his track record of playmaking and shooting.