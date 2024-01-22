Nikola Jokic was two assists away from a triple-double on Sunday.

It was the same story on a different night for the Denver Nuggets on Sunday in their 113-104 win over the Washington Wizards. Nikola Jokic set the tone and dominated his way to his first 40-point performance of the season, falling two assists shy of a triple-double.

Jokic finished with 42 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the win and remarkably did not attempt a three-point shot. It was Denver's 16th win in its last 21 games as they continue to fight for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Amid a five-game road trip, Jokic has gotten plenty of love from opposing fans as he wows NBA crowds on a nightly basis. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was asked about Jokic's reception on the road.

“I think it's the highest honor for a player when you can go on the road, lead your team to a victory, and have the respect of the entire NBA community,” Malone said, per the Nuggets. “There's a lot of talented players in this league, but if you don't love Nikola Jokic, I don't know what you're looking for.”

While Malone acknowledged that there are still hostile environments that Denver has to face on the road, he also recognized fans who are passionate about basketball and respect greatness. Jokic is one of the few players in the NBA right now that demands that sort of respect from opposing fans.

Jokic, Nuggets improving on the road

The only possible knock on Denver last season was their lack of success on the road. The Nuggets went 19-22 as the away team last season but put that to rest with a 6-3 record on the road in the playoffs.

After starting the 2023-24 season 5-8 away from home, the Nuggets have won eight of their last 10 road games. Though Jokic's shooting percentages are down on the road, his scoring numbers are slightly better than they are at home.

Playing on the road no longer seems to be a problem for Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. If opposing crowds continue to be in awe of the big man's abilities on the court that could make Denver's job easier away from home.