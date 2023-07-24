Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has been living it up this summer. Shortly after winning the NBA title, the former back-to-back MVP headed back home to Serbia to attend to his horses. Jokic isn't kidding around when it comes to this hobby of his, and he's actually competing professionally with his own stable.

Jokic recently won a race, which allowed him to get his hands on some silverware. The way the Nuggets big man was dancing around and celebrating his title win will have fans in stitches:

Nikola Jokic is really living his best life after winning a horse race in Serbia 😂🏆 (via Burner_num2 / Reddit)pic.twitter.com/6oiujK6K9r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 24, 2023

There's no denying that Nikola Jokic is unlike any other NBA superstar we've seen in the past. This guy is as unique as they come — and Nuggets fans absolutely love him for it.

At this point, we can't help but bring up Jokic's post-game interview immediately after winning the NBA title. More than anything, the five-time All-Star seemed like he was just relieved that he had gotten the job done:

He wasn't joking either. As soon as the championship parade was over (by the way, he was in a much more jovial mood during the parade than he was right after winning the title), Nikola Jokic flew back home to Serbia to attend to his horses.

Based on his “job is done” statement in the above interview, the Nuggets star clearly sees his basketball as his way to make a living. It's not that he doesn't enjoy it, it's just that he takes much more pleasure in his horses.