Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, etched his place in NBA history yet again during a dominant 118-99 master class over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. The three-time MVP also delivered a triple-double performance, helping Denver extend their winning streak to four games.

Nikola Jokic making more history against the Mavericks

Jokic became just the second center in NBA history, alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to notch 5,000 career assists. Entering the game with 4,992 assists, he reached the landmark with his eighth assist in the third quarter.

This game was just one example of Jokic's impact on NBA history, as he reached another significant milestone against the Mavericks.

The Joker set another record with a smooth pass that set up a Jamal Murray layup in the third quarter, making him the fastest player to reach 15,000 points, 7,500 rebounds, and 5,000 assists. The Serbian star achieved this milestone in just 709 games, surpassing Larry Bird's mark of 799 games.

The Serbian recorded his 146th career triple-double late in the third quarter, tallying 10 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. Nikola Jokic is currently averaging a career-high 31.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game. The Denver Nuggets star remains a strong contender for MVP honors this season.

Jokic delivered his second consecutive triple-double after sitting out two games due to illness. His 145th triple-double marked another milestone, as he and Russell Westbrook became the first teammates in NBA history to record triple-doubles in the same game multiple times in a single season.

Jamal Murray leading the Nuggets

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with a season-best 45 points, while Michael Porter Jr. contributed 13 points. Denver built a commanding 71-45 halftime lead, leaving Dallas unable to mount a comeback. Jokic stood out with his impactful rim protection and strong rebounding throughout the game.

The Nuggets showcased efficiency on Tuesday, shooting 51.8 percent from the field and hitting 13 of 29 attempts (44.8 percent) from beyond the arc. Murray contributed six assists and connected on five 3-pointers to further elevate the team's performance.

Kyrie Irving made his return after missing five games due to a back injury, finishing with 11 points in 30 minutes. However, he struggled with his shooting, going 4 of 18 from the field. Daniel Gafford topped the Mavericks' scoring with 13 points, and Naji Marshall contributed 11. Dallas ultimately lost for the seventh time in their last nine games.

The Mavericks lost big man Dereck Lively II to a sprained right ankle early in the game, leaving them short-handed in the frontcourt. Denver capitalized on this, dominating the rebounding battle with a 51-30 edge.

The Nuggets, following their 11-point victory over the Mavericks on Sunday in Dallas, have secured four straight wins and eight of their last 10. In every one of those eight wins, Denver has prevailed by a margin of at least 10 points.

Dallas endured its second-largest defeat of the season, a 19-point loss, surpassing only the 23-point loss to the Clippers on December 19.

Both teams go back in action on Wednesday. Jokic and the Nuggets will face the Houston Rockets at home, while the Mavericks will travel to play the New Orleans Pelicans.